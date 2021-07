On this episode of Wash Talk, our host, Senior Editor Meagan Kusek, asks Scott Campbell, global product manager for Hydro Systems, the five most commonly asked questions about dilution equipment, covering everything from maintenance to hyperconcentrate usage.

