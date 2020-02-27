Connect with us
0

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 8: Flow and Grow with Site Design

 

on

This episode of Wash Talk is an audio reading of the article “Flow and grow with site design” by Rich DiPaolo that was featured in our December 2019 issue. The article discusses how to choose and design an A-plus carwash location.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

In this article, DiPaolo spoke with industry experts:

  • Jeff Gilger, partner and vice president of development for Express Wash Concepts
  • Robert Andre, vice president of customer success for Sonny’s Enterprises
  • Eric Hathaway, chief of design for Modernwash
  • Andrea Neil, chief financial officer/vice president of Kwik Industries Inc.
  • Javier Rodriguez, executive vice president of The Wash Tub Car Wash and Detail.

You can read the transcript of this podcast here.

Be sure to like and comment on this episode.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Wash Talk Ep. 8: Flow and Grow with Site Design

on

Wash Talk Ep. 7: Success tips from Champion Xpress Car Wash and Dale Shine Car Wash

on

Wash Talk Ep. 6: Analyzing the 2019 Top 50 List

on

Wash Talk Ep. 5: Standardizing operations with online training
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Operations and Management: Strategies to increase carwash revenue

Carwash News: Automotive industry executive Vic Keller acquires AUTEC Car Wash Systems

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 8: Flow and Grow with Site Design

Carwash News: BodyShop Business, WIN hosting event to address tech shortage

Carwash News: Mister Car Wash opens stores in Cedar Rapids and El Paso

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

How have recent minimum wage hikes affected your business? Check all that apply.

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

Wash Talk Ep. 3: The threat of oversaturation

Wash Talk Ep. 2: The state of the carwash industry

Wash Talk Ep. 1: Previewing the 2020 SCWA Convention & EXPO

Wash Talk Ep. 4: Private equity in the carwash market
Connect