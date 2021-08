On this episode of Wash Talk, our host, Senior Editor Meagan Kusek, speaks with Dave Edwards, a self-serve carwash owner and treasurer for the Carwash Association of Pennsylvania, about ways a self-serve carwash can stand out on the curb as well as online.

