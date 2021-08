On this episode of Wash Talk, our host, Senior Editor Meagan Kusek, speaks with our 2021 Most Valuable Carwasher: Izzy Aguayo, a site manager for Breeze Thru Car Wash.

She tells her story and shares some of her managing methods that make her stand out as this year’s Most Valuable Carwasher.

