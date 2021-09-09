 Wash Talk, Ep. 85: Leadership Series — The Biggest Challenges Facing Leaders Today
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Wash Talk, Ep. 85: Leadership Series — The Biggest Challenges Facing Leaders Today

on

Wash Talk Ep. 84: Pungent Pet Problems

on

Wash Talk, Ep. 83: Meet the 2021 Most Valuable Carwasher

on

Wash Talk Ep. 82: Building through Diversity
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted 47: Canadian Carwash Market Update Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 47: Canadian Carwash Market Update

PC&D Unscripted 46: Chuck Howard’s Tips to Starting a Carwash Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 46: Chuck Howard’s Tips to Starting a Carwash

Current Digital Issue

September 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk, Ep. 85: Leadership Series — The Biggest Challenges Facing Leaders Today

This episode continues our Leadership Series, returning to some of the podcast’s past guests to learn what they think the biggest challenges facing leaders today are.

Wash Talk Ep. 84: Pungent Pet Problems

This audio reading of “Pungent pet problems” discusses how to get rid of pet odors from inside vehicles.

Wash Talk, Ep. 83: Meet the 2021 Most Valuable Carwasher

Izzy Aguayo, a site manager for Breeze Thru Car Wash, shares her managing methods.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Podcasts

Wash Talk, Ep. 85: Leadership Series — The Biggest Challenges Facing Leaders Today

This episode of Wash Talk is a continuation of our special Leadership Series, where we return to some of our past guests to get their thoughts on the different aspects of being a leader.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Our last Leadership Series podcast was episode 71, which discussed lessons our guests had learned from their failures.

Today’s topic, however, is: What is the biggest challenge facing leaders today?

Given how the pandemic wreaked havoc on employment, hiring labor was a popular answer, but there were other takes as well.

The following guests offered opinions on this topic:

Be sure to like and comment on this episode!

Advertisement

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 80: The Basics of Carwash Site Design

Podcasts: Wash Talk, Ep. 79: FAQs about Dilution Systems

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 78: Explaining Chemical pH

Podcasts: Wash Talk, Ep. 77: The Origins of Micro-scratches and Swirls

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing