Wash Talk, Ep. 85: Leadership Series — The Biggest Challenges Facing Leaders Today

This episode of Wash Talk is a continuation of our special Leadership Series, where we return to some of our past guests to get their thoughts on the different aspects of being a leader.
Our last Leadership Series podcast was episode 71, which discussed lessons our guests had learned from their failures.
Today’s topic, however, is: What is the biggest challenge facing leaders today?
Given how the pandemic wreaked havoc on employment, hiring labor was a popular answer, but there were other takes as well.
The following guests offered opinions on this topic:
- Chuck Space, executive director of the Southwest Car Wash Association
- Megan Ragsdale, chief operating and development officer with Soapy Joe’s
- Bruce Kratofil, audience insights manager for Babcox Media
- Greg Paul, president and co-owner of Valencia car Wash and Canyon Car Wash and general manager of Fashion Square Car Wash
- Scott Campbell, global product manager for Hydro Systems
- Dave Edwards, owner of The Car Wash on Hamlin Hwy and Dog Wash Too and The Car Wash on Rt. 6 as well as the treasurer for the Car Wash Association of Pennsylvania
- Izzy Aguayo, a site manager for Breeze Thru Car Wash
