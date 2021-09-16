Wash Talk Ep. 86: The State of Professional Carwashing

This episode of Wash Talk is an audio reading of the article “The state of professional carwashing” by Assistant Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo, which was featured in the July 2021 issue of Professional Carwashing & Detailing. This article discusses what the carwash market currently looks like, especially in light of the coronavirus pandemic. In this article, DiPaolo spoke with the following experts:

Jeff Pavone, founding partner of Amplify Car Wash Advisors and Commercial Plus,

Bill Martin, who is the owner/CEO of Metro Express Car Wash and partner of Amplify Car Wash Advisors and

Chris Moriarity, senior vice president of strategy for Suds Creative™.

You can read a transcription of this podcast here.

