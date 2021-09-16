 Wash Talk Ep. 86: The State of Professional Carwashing
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Wash Talk Ep. 86: The State of Professional Carwashing

on

Wash Talk, Ep. 85: Leadership Series — The Biggest Challenges Facing Leaders Today

on

Wash Talk Ep. 84: Pungent Pet Problems

on

Wash Talk, Ep. 83: Meet the 2021 Most Valuable Carwasher
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted 48: The 2021 NRCC Preview Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 48: The 2021 NRCC Preview

What Does a Partnership with Mark VII Look Like? Video
play

What Does a Partnership with Mark VII Look Like?

Current Digital Issue

September 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 86: The State of Professional Carwashing

This audio reading of “The state of professional carwashing” discusses what the carwash market currently looks like, especially in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wash Talk, Ep. 85: Leadership Series — The Biggest Challenges Facing Leaders Today

This episode continues our Leadership Series, returning to some of the podcast’s past guests to learn what they think the biggest challenges facing leaders today are.

Wash Talk Ep. 84: Pungent Pet Problems

This audio reading of “Pungent pet problems” discusses how to get rid of pet odors from inside vehicles.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 86: The State of Professional Carwashing

This episode of Wash Talk is an audio reading of the article “The state of professional carwashing” by Assistant Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo, which was featured in the July 2021 issue of Professional Carwashing & Detailing. This article discusses what the carwash market currently looks like, especially in light of the coronavirus pandemic. In this article, DiPaolo spoke with the following experts:

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
  • Jeff Pavone, founding partner of Amplify Car Wash Advisors and Commercial Plus,
  • Bill Martin, who is the owner/CEO of Metro Express Car Wash and partner of Amplify Car Wash Advisors and
  • Chris Moriarity, senior vice president of strategy for Suds Creative™.

You can read a transcription of this podcast here.

Be sure to like and comment on this episode.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Podcasts: Wash Talk, Ep. 81: Self-serve Presentation Tips

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 80: The Basics of Carwash Site Design

Podcasts: Wash Talk, Ep. 79: FAQs about Dilution Systems

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 78: Explaining Chemical pH

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing