Wash Talk, Ep. 87: Previewing the 2021 NRCC

On this episode of Wash Talk, our host, Senior Editor Meagan Kusek, speaks with Mike Ashley, president of the Mid-Atlantic Carwash Association, which is this year’s host for the Northeast Regional Carwash Convention (NRCC), who gives an inside look at this year’s show.

Ashley explains this year’s revamped educational program and the safety protocols for the show.

For more information about the show, visit www.nrccshow.com.

