 Wash Talk, Ep. 87: Previewing the 2021 NRCC
Wash Talk, Ep. 87: Previewing the 2021 NRCC

Wash Talk Ep. 86: The State of Professional Carwashing

Wash Talk, Ep. 85: Leadership Series — The Biggest Challenges Facing Leaders Today

Wash Talk Ep. 84: Pungent Pet Problems
Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

Wash Talk, Ep. 87: Previewing the 2021 NRCC

Mike Ashley, president of the Mid-Atlantic Carwash Association, gives an inside look at the 2021 Northeast Regional Carwash Convention.

Wash Talk Ep. 86: The State of Professional Carwashing

This audio reading of “The state of professional carwashing” discusses what the carwash market currently looks like, especially in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wash Talk, Ep. 85: Leadership Series — The Biggest Challenges Facing Leaders Today

This episode continues our Leadership Series, returning to some of the podcast’s past guests to learn what they think the biggest challenges facing leaders today are.

Wash Talk, Ep. 87: Previewing the 2021 NRCC

 

on

On this episode of Wash Talk, our host, Senior Editor Meagan Kusek, speaks with Mike Ashley, president of the Mid-Atlantic Carwash Association, which is this year’s host for the Northeast Regional Carwash Convention (NRCC), who gives an inside look at this year’s show.

Ashley explains this year’s revamped educational program and the safety protocols for the show.

For more information about the show, visit www.nrccshow.com.

