Wash Talk Ep. 88: Expanding Additional Profit Centers

This episode of Wash Talk is an audio reading of the article “Expanding additional profit centers” by freelance contributor Sam Albertson, which was featured in the August 2020 issue of Professional Carwashing & Detailing. This article discusses how to enhance some popular profit centers for carwashes. In this article, Albertson spoke with the following experts:

Jen Wall, sales and marketing manager with J.E. Adams Industries Ltd.

Wes Taggart, CEO of Auto Vac

Paul Fehrenbacher, co-founder and CEO of Mutt Jackson

Trent Walter, owner/CEO of National Pride Equipment.

You can read a transcription of this podcast here.

