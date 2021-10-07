 Wash Talk, Ep. 89: The Makeup of Tunnel Equipment
Wash Talk, Ep. 89: The Makeup of Tunnel Equipment

on

Wash Talk Ep. 88: Expanding Additional Profit Centers

on

Wash Talk, Ep. 87: Previewing the 2021 NRCC

on

Wash Talk Ep. 86: The State of Professional Carwashing
Featured Widget Image

Wash Talk, Ep. 89: The Makeup of Tunnel Equipment

 

on

Sponsored by Mark VII

This episode of Wash Talk is sponsored by Mark VII Equipment. Mark VII is the North America subsidiary of WashTec AG of Germany, the world’s leading provider of innovative solutions for all aspects of vehicle washing. It has over 1,800 employees in more than 80 countries who shape the future of the carwash business. Its products, processes and solutions offer operators and end customers alike outstanding results and experiences.

On this episode of Wash Talk, our host, Senior Editor Meagan Kusek, speaks with Pierre Leclercq, vice president of business development and tunnel manager for Mark VII Equipment, talks about how the materials in tunnel equipment affect wash quality.

For instance, Leclercq discusses the difference between using aluminum and stainless steel equipment to promote longevity and a better wash.

Be sure to like and comment on this episode.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

In this article:
