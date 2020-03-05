Connect with us
Wash Talk Ep. 9: Success tips from WhiteWater Express Car Wash

 

On this episode of Wash Talk, our host, Senior Editor Meagan Kusek, spoke with Clayton Clark, president and chief operating officer of WhiteWater Express Car Wash, about what has led WhiteWater Express to become successful, from the company’s focus on employee leadership to its fun branding.

Kusek last spoke with Clayton about WhiteWater Express in the January 2020 issue, and you can read that profile here.

WhiteWater Express Car Wash is based in Houston, Texas, with 15 locations across Texas and Oklahoma.

For more information about his company, visit www.whitewatercw.com.

