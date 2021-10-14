 Wash Talk Ep. 90: State of the Detailing Industry
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Wash Talk Ep. 90: State of the Detailing Industry

on

Wash Talk, Ep. 89: The Makeup of Tunnel Equipment

on

Wash Talk Ep. 88: Expanding Additional Profit Centers

on

Wash Talk, Ep. 87: Previewing the 2021 NRCC
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted 52: Ultra-Concentrated Chemical Dispensing in Self-Serves and IBAs Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 52: Ultra-Concentrated Chemical Dispensing in Self-Serves and IBAs

PC&D Unscripted 51: Cheetah Clean Auto Wash Planning for Mega Site Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 51: Cheetah Clean Auto Wash Planning for Mega Site

Current Digital Issue

October 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 90: State of the Detailing Industry

This audio reading of “State of the detailing industry” discusses where the detailing industry is a year and a half into the pandemic.

Wash Talk, Ep. 89: The Makeup of Tunnel Equipment

Pierre Leclercq, vice president of business development and tunnel manager for Mark VII Equipment, talks about how the materials in tunnel equipment affect wash quality.

Wash Talk Ep. 88: Expanding Additional Profit Centers

This audio reading of “Expanding additional profit centers” discusses how to enhance some popular profit centers for carwashes.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 90: State of the Detailing Industry

 

on

This episode of Wash Talk is an audio reading of the article “State of the detailing industry” by freelance contributor Jonathan Abrams, which was featured in the August 2021 issue of Professional Carwashing & Detailing. This article shares where the detailing industry is a year and a half into the pandemic. In this article, Abrams spoke with the following experts:

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
  • Prentice St. Clair, CD-SV, RT and International Detailing Association 2021 Hall of Fame inductee.
  • Scott Morgan, senior product manager of professional car care at Evercoat
  • Bud Abraham with Detail Plus Car Appearance Systems.

You can read a transcription of this podcast here.

Be sure to like and comment on this episode.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Podcasts: Wash Talk, Ep. 85: Leadership Series — The Biggest Challenges Facing Leaders Today

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 84: Pungent Pet Problems

Podcasts: Wash Talk, Ep. 83: Meet the 2021 Most Valuable Carwasher

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 82: Building through Diversity

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing