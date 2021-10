On this episode of Wash Talk, our host, Senior Editor Meagan Kusek, speaks with Mike Chonka, national business development with DCI Solutions, explains how carwash owners can find extra revenue to make improvements to their businesses.

Click Here to Read More

The revenue, believe it or not, comes from overhead.

Be sure to like and comment on this episode.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.