On this episode of Wash Talk, our host, Senior Editor Meagan Kusek, speaks with John Gibney, vice president and general manager of Aqua Bio Technologies, about water recycling misconceptions, the benefits of having a water recycling system as well as updates to the equipment.

Click Here to Read More

Be sure to like and comment on this episode.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.