Wash Talk: Adding EV chargers to your business offering

On this episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, host Rich DiPaolo is joined by Richard Cooper, an independent business consultant who is focused on the rapidly growing need for commercial EV charging stations nationwide.

The pair discuss the potential and growing need of EV chargers for carwash and detail businesses.

Editor’s note: Currently the U.S. government is offering a 30% tax credit of up to $30,000 towards the total cost of buying and installing an EV charging station.

Listen to the episode above and subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.