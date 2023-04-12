 Wash Talk: Adding EV chargers to your business offering

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Uncategorized

Wash Talk Ep. 151: Adding EV chargers to your business offering

Host Rich DiPaolo and guest Richard Cooper discuss the potential and growing need of EV chargers for carwash and detail businesses.

Avatar
By Rich DiPaolo

On this episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, host Rich DiPaolo is joined by Richard Cooper, an independent business consultant who is focused on the rapidly growing need for commercial EV charging stations nationwide.

Related Articles

The pair discuss the potential and growing need of EV chargers for carwash and detail businesses.

Editor’s note: Currently the U.S. government is offering a 30% tax credit of up to $30,000 towards the total cost of buying and installing an EV charging station.

Listen to the episode above and subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

You May Also Like

Uncategorized

M’1 Rollover

More Uncategorized Posts
FLEX5

Related Articles – Equipment demo – Testimonials – 25-HP Pump Station

By PCD Staff
Equipment demo

Related Articles – Accutrac® XR-Series – Accutrac 360-t –

By PCD Staff
Testimonials

Related Articles – Achieving EPA compliance with automated wastewater treatment – Meet Extrutech Plastics – An inside look at the 2016 Water Issue

By PCD Staff
25-HP Pump Station

If you need a high-impact pump for your car wash with minimum maintenance, Petit’s has got you covered. Their 25-HP Pump Station is packed with high-pressure cleaning power and built

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

The top factors holding back U.S. EV adoption in 2023

While EVs are seen by some to offer long-term savings, these savings are not equal for everyone.

By PCD Staff
Cars.com releases its 2023 top picks for electric vehicles

CHICAGO — Cars.com experts examined the price, range, comfort and features of 40-plus EV models on sale in 2023 to determine the Top Picks for Value, Family, Luxury and Commuters.

By PCD Staff
Fundamentals of water management

Carwash owners and operators need to view this valuable resource as an important business commodity and an opportunity for cost savings.

By Rich DiPaolo
Water going down sewer, city water, water runoff, gutter, sewer
Proper pipe maintenance for effective wastewater disposal

Take care of pipes to deliver water from the ground to cars.

By Robyn Tucker
Water valve, pipe,