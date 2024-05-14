WashCard’s Amy Olson to present key tips for boosting carwash competitiveness

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The WashCard team announces that Amy Olson will present “Making Your Car Wash More Competitive” today, May 14 at 3:00 p.m. in the Pitch Theater at The Car Wash Show in Nashville.

Learn about the tried-and-true ways to help improve your business competitiveness. Plus, how you can see new faces, more revenue, with less energy.

Also stop by WashCard’s booth #1343 and check out how simple it is to upgrade WashPay systems to tap-to-pay. If you haven’t tried the UWashApp, a team member will give you a demo and show you how to customize it for your carwash.

