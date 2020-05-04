Washington State refuses request for carwashes to reopen

SEATTLE — According to www.washingtonpolicy.org , Washington State responded to Brown Bear Car Wash’s detailed request to reopen by saying that automatic carwashes are unsafe to operate during the coronavirus pandemic and must remain closed.

Click Here to Read More

Brown Bear crafted a detailed plan to reopen and operate based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for social distancing and submitted the plan to the state for approval, the article continued.

Despite the fact that customers would not have to exit their cars to get a carwash, the state denied the company’s request, the article noted.

Although Brown Bear’s gas stations have been able to continue operating during the pandemic, the core business of carwashing has been shut down since late March, according to a separate article from www.kiro7.com.

“We appreciate the fact that we want to do all we can to stop the spread of the virus,” said Steve Palmer, Brown Bear’s chief financial officer. “But at the same time, we think it’s important to evaluate what businesses and services are in a safe manner.”

With new technology, Palmer insists that Brown Bear can operate just so, the article added.

“If you look at it, it’s much less contact washing your car than it is getting a coffee at a drive-thru,” Palmer said.