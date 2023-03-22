 Wash Talk Ep. 148: Catching up with Matthews Real Estate Investment Services

Wash Talk Ep. 148: Catching up with Matthews Real Estate Investment Services

Beryl Grant and Clay Smith of Matthews Real Estate Investment Services discuss recent news and market trends.

By Rich DiPaolo

In this Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast episode, we’re joined by Beryl Grant, associate vice president, and Clay Smith, vice president, of Matthews Real Estate Investment Services on recent news and market trends.

For more information about Matthews Real Estate Investment Services, visit www.matthews.com.

Listen to the episode below or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Be sure to check out the video interview of this podcast below.

