 Washville Car Wash announces acquisition of 4 development sites
Washville Car Wash announces acquisition of 4 development sites

Carwash News

Washville Car Wash announces acquisition of 4 development sites

 

on

NASHUA, N.H. — Washville Car Wash announced in a press release the successful acquisition of four fully entitled express carwash development sites from Shammy’s Car Wash in the Maine and New Hampshire markets.

This acquisition further bolsters Washville’s presence in the Northeast market to twenty-four Washville locations, which includes nine sites in operation today and fifteen in development.

Jim Waterman, executive vice president, commented, “The Shammy’s team created a unique portfolio of development projects in Maine and New Hampshire, which under the Washville banner will further our commitment to improving the carwash experience in the Maine and New Hampshire markets. We look forward to expanding Washville to the communities of Topsham, Brewer, Bangor and Somersworth.”

Michael Parker, co-founder and co-CEO of Washville, shared, “We founded Washville in 2019 with the aim of bringing the modern express carwash experience to the Northeast. Customers in the Northeast deserve a higher quality and convenient experience at compelling everyday value.  The Shammy’s acquisition is another step towards achieving that goal.”

“Our aim is to be the leading express carwash operator in the Northeast. Growing from our established markets of Long Island, New York and Maine, we anticipate having thirty operating sites in New Hampshire, New York, Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island within the next twelve months,” added James Canning, co-founder and co-CEO of Washville Car Wash.

Washville’s strategy focuses primarily on highlighting the value of the monthly membership program.

Al Carrabis, executive vice president, stated, “Washville’s monthly membership program represents the best value in our markets. Beginning at just $20 a month, our customers can wash as many times as they would like at any of our modern, conveniently located express carwashes. We appreciate the feedback we have received from the communities to date and strive each and every day to earn their business.”

