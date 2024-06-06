Washworld Inc. announces new distributor

DE PERE, Wis. — Washworld announced in a press release it has recently added a new member to its distributor network.

Washex will be selling and servicing Washworld vehicle wash systems throughout Manitoba, Canada.

Washex manufactures carwashes, truck washes, bus washes, and steamers, as well as portable and stationary pressure wash equipment and accessories.

The company shares with Washworld the commitment to providing customers with high-quality, long-lasting carwash systems.

Washworld Inc. proudly manufactures: Razor®, Razor® EDGE, Razor® Double Barrel and Razor® XR-7 touch-free carwash systems; Profile® MAX, Profile® ST and Profile® LXR soft touch carwash systems; and the Profile® Apex hybrid vehicle wash system which gives operators the freedom to offer a totally touch-free experience, entirely soft touch experience or a seamless combination of both.

For more information, visit www.washworldinc.com.