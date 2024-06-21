 Washworld Inc. announces new distributors

DE PERE, Wis. — Washworld welcomes Advance Car Wash Solutions as new distributor, servicing Colorado and Eastern Wyoming.

By Kyle Alexander
DE PERE, Wis. — Washworld announced in a press release it has recently added a new member to its distributor network, Advance Car Wash Solutions located in Colorado.  

It will be selling and servicing Washworld vehicle wash systems throughout Colorado and eastern Wyoming.

Advance Car Wash Solutions is a total carwash supplier, stated the press release.  

Being in this business for more than 30 years gives the company the experience and knowledge for serving complete carwash needs.  

Washworld Inc. proudly manufactures Razor®, Razor® EDGE, Razor® Double Barrel and Razor® XR-7 touch- free carwash systems, as well as Profile® MAX, Profile® ST and Profile® LXR soft touch carwash systems.

New to the vehicle wash lineup is Profile® Apex, which offers the best of both worlds by giving operators the freedom to offer a totally touch-free experience, entirely soft touch experience or a seamless combination of both.  

