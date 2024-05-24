 Waters CarWash celebrates Winter Springs location

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Carwash News

Waters CarWash celebrates Winter Springs location

ORLANDO, Fla. — Waters CarWash expands its reach with this opening, serving customers at 15 locations in Greater Orlando area.

Avatar
By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:

ORLANDO, Fla. — Waters CarWash recently announced in a press release the opening of a new express carwash location in Winter Springs, Florida.

Related Articles

“I’m thrilled to announce the grand opening of our newest location in Greater Orlando,” said Dan Pittman, CEO of Summit Wash Holdings, the parent company to Waters. “At Waters, we’ve always been committed to delivering superior service and exceeding customer expectations. This expansion not only signifies our dedication to providing top-notch car care but also our ongoing commitment to serving and enriching the communities we call home.”

This new site expands the brand’s footprint, bringing the total number of locations to 20 with additional expansion initiatives underway, stated the press release.

You May Also Like

mammoth holdings logo
metro-cars-and-coffee-feature
coventry-scrubadub-feature
Carwash News

PRT launches 59 new complete strut assemblies to North America

BUFORD, Ga. — The new items represent nearly 12 million vehicles in new coverage and extend the PRT portfolio in North American aftermarket.

Avatar
By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
prt-59-new-products-feature

BUFORD, Ga. — According to a press release, PRT is continuously extending the portfolio of complete strut assemblies in the North American aftermarket.

A brand of the ADD Group, a manufacturer of complete strut assemblies, announced the arrival of new applications of the component for light vehicles, SUV’s and pickups.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Sud Stop launches first location with $5 premium plans

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Sud Stop Car Wash brand has sights on more than 30 express carwash locations across the Southeast United States.

By Kyle Alexander
sud-stop-feature
Mammoth Holdings opens Today’s Car Wash

HEWITT, Texas — This is the eighth site under the Today’s Car Wash brand and represents Mammoth’s goal of reaching 500 sites nationwide.

By Kyle Alexander
mammoth holdings logo
Metro Express Car Wash CEO’s influential recognition

BOISE, Idaho — Bill Martin was honored as a CEO of Influence for his 50 years of dedication and innovation in the carwash industry.

By Kyle Alexander
metro-ceo
NYSCWA spring tour covers many bases

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. — The New York State Car Wash Association spent a day touring three unique washes in New York.

By Kyle Alexander
carwash-generic

Other Posts

Spotless Brands expands to start 2024

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. — Spotless Brands sets aggressive growth with new locations open in 2024’s first quarter.

By Kyle Alexander
Summit Wash Holdings announces $200M+ growth investment 

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The carwash company is committed to strategic growth opportunities in existing markets.

By Kyle Alexander
National Carwash Solutions announces new CCO

GRIMES, Iowa — The new NCS CCO will leverage extensive experience in engineered products markets to enhance sales and marketing strategies.

By Kyle Alexander
ncs-logo-feature
Navigating opportunities and challenges

The dynamic express carwash industry offers promising opportunities for entrepreneurs and investors amid growing consumer demand for convenient, eco-friendly automotive solutions.

By Brian Epstein
Navigating opportunities and challenges