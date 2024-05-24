Waters CarWash celebrates Winter Springs location

ORLANDO, Fla. — Waters CarWash recently announced in a press release the opening of a new express carwash location in Winter Springs, Florida.

“I’m thrilled to announce the grand opening of our newest location in Greater Orlando,” said Dan Pittman, CEO of Summit Wash Holdings, the parent company to Waters. “At Waters, we’ve always been committed to delivering superior service and exceeding customer expectations. This expansion not only signifies our dedication to providing top-notch car care but also our ongoing commitment to serving and enriching the communities we call home.”

This new site expands the brand’s footprint, bringing the total number of locations to 20 with additional expansion initiatives underway, stated the press release.