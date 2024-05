In this week’s WeekEND Review, host Kyle Alexander talks about Waters CarWash opening a new express carwash in Florida and Metro Express Car Wash honoring CEO Bill Martin with an event.

Also discussed in this video, an Ohio city stops the construction of new carwashes, Tidal Wave Auto Spa partners with a professional baseball team and a sneak peek into PC&D’s Professional Carwashing Industry Report.

Be sure to watch the entire video above for more details.