Free webinar: Make more money without washing a single extra vehicle

Are you leaving money on the table? If you haven’t optimized your carwash pricing, the answer is probably “yes.” Even if you recently changed your pricing, there is always room for optimization, says DRB® and SUDS™.

They are teaming up for a one-hour webinar to share how strategic pricing changes can increase your topline revenue without having to wash a single extra car. Join speakers Kayla Ivey, product marketing manager at DRB, and Kirk Fletcher, director of data analytics at SUDS, on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 2 p.m. ET.

In this free webinar, attendees will learn:

• What to expect with a price change.

• The difference between simply changing prices vs. optimizing them.

• Signs it’s time for a price change.

• How SUDS can help with PrecisionPricing, a strategic pricing model that helps operators achieve higher ticket averages and increased member conversion.

Register HERE.