 Free webinar: Make more money without washing a single extra vehicle

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Serving car care owners and operators
Carwash News

Webinar: Make more money without washing a single extra vehicle

DRB and SUDS are teaming up for a one-hour webinar to share how strategic pricing changes can increase your topline revenue.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

Are you leaving money on the table? If you haven’t optimized your carwash pricing, the answer is probably “yes.” Even if you recently changed your pricing, there is always room for optimization, says DRB® and SUDS.

Related Articles

They are teaming up for a one-hour webinar to share how strategic pricing changes can increase your topline revenue without having to wash a single extra car. Join speakers Kayla Ivey, product marketing manager at DRB, and Kirk Fletcher, director of data analytics at SUDS, on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 2 p.m. ET.

In this free webinar, attendees will learn:
• What to expect with a price change.
• The difference between simply changing prices vs. optimizing them.
• Signs it’s time for a price change.
• How SUDS can help with PrecisionPricing, a strategic pricing model that helps operators achieve higher ticket averages and increased member conversion.

Register HERE.

You May Also Like

Carwash News

Take 5 Car Wash opens new site in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — The site offers the ability to get a quick oil change, then take the car through a carwash and to a complimentary detail station.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

OCALA, Fla. — Take 5 Car Wash announced in a press release the grand opening of its newest site in Ocala, Florida.

The freshly constructed carwash is a co-developed site alongside Take 5 Oil Change, where customers can get a quick oil change from the comfort of their car, then take their car through a carwash and to a complimentary detail station, all at one location.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Razorback Fans Get to Know Jersey Wolfenbarger in ZIPS’ Car Wash Convos

FAYETTEVILLE, Ariz. — The University of Arkansas Women’s Basketball Forward/Guard is interviewed during a ride through a ZIPS Car Wash.

By PCD Staff
Amplify grows capital advisory leadership

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Paul Sigfusson brings 15 years of investment banking, capital markets and private equity investing experience to the team.

By PCD Staff
New carwash marketing agency opens in South Florida

MIAMI — The agency’s team of experts will work closely with clients to create custom solutions to improve their overall brand image and increase their online visibility.

By PCD Staff
Tidal Wave Auto Spa celebrates new opening in Hartselle, AL, with free washes

THOMASTON, Ga. — Company opens ninth brand-new express wash in Alabama.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

Magnolia Wash’s 2022 growth fueled by openings, development throughout Southeast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The express carwash operator also hit a milestone in membership counts. The momentum continues into the new year with more acquisitions.

By PCD Staff
Driven Brands opens 10th Take 5 co-development

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Building on the early success of the concept, the company has a pipeline of over 50 co-developed locations set to open in the next two years.

By PCD Staff
El Car Wash donates $50,000 to Baptist Health Foundation

MIAMI — The funds were raised through the launch of the El Car Wash Baptist Health Membership.

By PCD Staff
Mint Eco Car Wash Breaks Ground on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard Location

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A ceremony took place Jan. 26, 2023, with over 50 local business attendees present.

By PCD Staff