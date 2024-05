In this week’s WeekEND Review, host Kyle Alexander talks about Amplify Car Wash Holdings leading two major acquisitions, the collaboration between Rinsed and Spot.AI, and the new CEO at D&S Car Wash Supply.

Also discussed in this video is the opening of new locations for Spark Car Wash, Big Dan’s Car Wash and Rocket Wash, as well as a big donation from El Car Wash to a healthcare organization.

Be sure to watch the entire video above for more details.