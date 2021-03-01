What It Means to Be German-Engineered | Professional Carwashing & Detailing

What makes Mark VII innovation stand out from the rest?

German engineers, who have been champions of the manufacturing industry for decades.

In fact, Mark VII has been providing solutions to the carwash market for over a half of a century.

As the world’s largest manufacturer of vehicle wash equipment, Mark VII and its parent company, WashTec, help carwash operators grow their businesses at over 35,000 locations in over 80 countries.

