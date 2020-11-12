Connect with us
Wheel and tire cleaner

Double-Duty® Extreme Tire and Wheel Cleaner for tires, wheels and engines is a non-caustic formula safe for all OEM wheels.
on

Are you tired of the same old tire cleaner disappointing you? Try Stone Soap Co.’s new and improved multi-tasker, Double-Duty® Extreme Tire and Wheel Cleaner for tires, wheels and engines. This non-caustic formula is safe for all OEM wheels and is formulated to be environmentally safe and friendly. It is ideal for conveyor, in-bay automatic, touchless or even detail carwash service. It can even be diluted to help remove those caked-on bugs. Available in 5-gallon pails or 15-, 30- and 55-gallon drums. 

