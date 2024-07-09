Whistle Express Car Wash expands presence across the Carolinas - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Whistle Express announced in a press release it is significantly expanding its portfolio in the Carolinas with the acquisition of Fins Car Wash, whose 15 locations will be converted to the Whistle Express brand.

The newly acquired washes will more than double the brand’s presence in South Carolina’s Greenville-Spartanburg and Charleston markets, as well as North Carolina’s Triad, Raleigh and Wilmington regions.

Whistle will now boast 31 locations across the Carolinas and 150 systemwide.

The new Whistle sites will significantly enhance accessibility for drivers throughout the Carolinas and elevate service standards with the brand’s cutting-edge conveyor belt technology, offering customers greater flexibility to personalize their wash experience according to their preferences.

“We’re thrilled to acquire the popular Fins Car Wash brand to increase Whistle’s presence in the Carolinas,” said Whistle Express CEO Jose Costa. “As we forge ahead in the carwash industry, we’re setting new standards and redefining what it means to provide an exceptional wash experience, but our goal is simple: to deliver unparalleled service and an unforgettable experience to every customer who trusts us with their carwash needs.”

Each of the washes will be fully Whistle Express branded later this year and the transition will involve investing in state-of-the-art wash technology, updated signage and a revamped customer experience, stated the press release.

To mark these exciting transformations, the company will host grand opening events at each location.

Once the washes are officially open, customers will be able to use the new Whistle Express app, which offers a loyalty program, family plans, wash books and competitive member benefits.

In addition to competitive membership pricing, Whistle Express customers can expect easy-to-use technology and menu boards, along with free self-serve vacuum stations, floor mat cleaning machines, towels and sprays, all of which deliver a seamless wash experience resulting in a spectacularly clean vehicle.

Whistle Express has grown to become one of the largest carwash operators in the U.S., with plans to more than double its size in the next couple of years.

All Whistle Express locations use state-of-the-art technology that reclaims 85% of the water used in a wash and uses 91% less water when compared with a home wash.

Customers can also add affordable and effective treatments, such as Rain-X® rain repellent for windshields or Armor All® protectants and sealants, to extend the life of their car’s exterior and protect against bugs, pollen and other elements.