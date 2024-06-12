Whistle Express opens Fairdale location with donation to hospital

FAIRDALE, Ky. — According to a press release, Whistle Express will open its doors in Fairdale, Kentucky, on June 14.

The new wash is located at 6208 New Cut Rd.

Whistle is deeply committed to giving back to the communities it serves, and in partnership with Norton Children’s Hospital, Whistle Express will donate $1 from each car through the wash toward the cause, up to $1,000.

Community members are invited to join in the festivities on Friday, June 14, at 11 a.m. when the carwash will host a ribbon cutting.

Kona Ice food truck will be on-site with free slushies from noon to 3 p.m., and drivers will also enjoy the chance to purchase memberships for $1 for the first month as a limited time offer.

“There’s just something about driving around in a clean car that makes everyone feel on top of the world,” said Garrison Miller, regional director at Whistle Express. “We believe everyone deserves those small wins, and our team is ready to deliver that feeling of victory to Fairdale drivers.”

Each Whistle Express wash is designed to clean, shine and protect vehicles by offering a quick service experience that’s a cut above the rest, stated the press release.

Leveraging the latest and most effective tunnel equipment, Whistle Express gets a car squeaky clean in under three minutes and provides customers with free high-powered vacuums, air nozzles, spray cleaners and clean microfiber towels to ensure each auto sparkles inside and out.

Add affordable and effective protective treatments to any standard wash to maintain each clean and protect the car from bugs, pollen and other elements.

Whistle Express’ innovative technology also reclaims up to 85% of water used during a wash and uses an average of 91% less water than a standard at-home wash.

The carwash industry is undergoing rapid consolidation as investors see opportunities to take what has historically been a fragmented business comprised of thousands of independent operators and offer customers a more consistent, elevated experience.

Whistle Express has grown to become the 10th largest carwash operator in America, with plans to more than double its size in the next couple years, continued the press release.