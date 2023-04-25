WhiteWater Express opens 2 new locations in Texas and Michigan

HOUSTON — WhiteWater Express Car Wash announces the grand opening of two new wash locations in April 2023, located at 20840 W Bellfort St. in Richmond, Texas, and 1040 S Centerville Rd. in Sturgis, Michigan, according to a press release.

These new sites bring WhiteWater’s footprint to 47 locations in Texas and 12 in Michigan for a total of 91 washes across six states and 12 MSAs.

WhiteWater Express will offer free washes and exclusive membership deals at these new locations for a limited time to celebrate the openings.

Customers can enjoy WhiteWater’s signature services, unlimited monthly plans, complimentary amenities like free vacuums, microfiber towels, mat cleaners, detail air guns and more for a complete carwashing experience.

These new locations also offer career opportunities for new and existing team members in the markets.

“We are extremely excited about our new location in Richmond, Texas, as that community just continues to grow at a very rapid pace, and are likewise excited to increase our presence in the Midwest with our new Sturgis, Michigan, location,” said Steve Mathis, CEO of WhiteWater Express. “These sites give our existing and new customers even more opportunities to wash at WhiteWater and experience the clean they deserve. We are so proud of the hard work our team has done to get these sites completed and know they will continue to deliver a great customer experience every time.”

This is just the start of WhiteWater’s growth in 2023, the company said, with several grand openings scheduled each month through the rest of the year.

WhiteWater is continuing to pursue its expansion strategy in both existing and new markets for greenfield development and acquisitions.