 WhiteWater Express opens 2 new locations in Texas and Michigan

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Carwash News

WhiteWater Express opens 2 new locations in Texas and Michigan

HOUSTON — These new sites bring WhiteWater’s footprint to 47 locations in Texas and 12 in Michigan for a total of 91 washes across six states and 12 MSAs.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

HOUSTON — WhiteWater Express Car Wash announces the grand opening of two new wash locations in April 2023, located at 20840 W Bellfort St. in Richmond, Texas, and 1040 S Centerville Rd. in Sturgis, Michigan, according to a press release.

Related Articles

These new sites bring WhiteWater’s footprint to 47 locations in Texas and 12 in Michigan for a total of 91 washes across six states and 12 MSAs.

WhiteWater Express will offer free washes and exclusive membership deals at these new locations for a limited time to celebrate the openings.

Customers can enjoy WhiteWater’s signature services, unlimited monthly plans, complimentary amenities like free vacuums, microfiber towels, mat cleaners, detail air guns and more for a complete carwashing experience.

These new locations also offer career opportunities for new and existing team members in the markets.

“We are extremely excited about our new location in Richmond, Texas, as that community just continues to grow at a very rapid pace, and are likewise excited to increase our presence in the Midwest with our new Sturgis, Michigan, location,” said Steve Mathis, CEO of WhiteWater Express. “These sites give our existing and new customers even more opportunities to wash at WhiteWater and experience the clean they deserve. We are so proud of the hard work our team has done to get these sites completed and know they will continue to deliver a great customer experience every time.”

This is just the start of WhiteWater’s growth in 2023, the company said, with several grand openings scheduled each month through the rest of the year.

WhiteWater is continuing to pursue its expansion strategy in both existing and new markets for greenfield development and acquisitions. 

You May Also Like

funding, finance, money
Carwash News

Club Car Wash expands reach in Midwest

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The family-owned company opened four stores, reaching new cities in Arkansas, Illinois, Oklahoma and Nebraska.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Club Car Wash has announced in a press release that it expanded its reach in four states during the month of March.

The family-owned company opened four stores, reaching new cities in Arkansas, Illinois, Oklahoma and Nebraska.

Club Car Wash now operates 129 express carwashes in nine different states, with plans to open locations in Tennessee in the month of April.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Rainforest Car Wash in Medina suffers damage from vehicle fire

MEDINA, Ohio — Based on preliminary investigations, the origin of the fire is attributed to a malfunction within a vehicle inside the tunnel.

By PCD Staff
Mix networking and nightlife at The Car Wash Show™ 2023

LAS VEGAS — New VIP program allows access to exclusive nightlife events throughout the city.

By PCD Staff
The Car Wash Show™ 2023 offers training for the whole team

LAS VEGAS — The Car Wash Show™ 2023 is offering a wide-ranging mix of information and inspiration.

By PCD Staff
Hanley Group arranges sale of new Fast5Xpress Car Wash

ONTARIO, Calif. — The new express carwash is located adjacent to the largest outlet shopping mall in San Bernardino County.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

Take 5 Car Wash opens new location in South Carolina

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — New site to offer free Pro5 Plus washes and discounted Take 5 Unlimited memberships in celebration of grand opening.

By PCD Staff
Ziebart signs deal for 3 locations in Houston market

HOUSTON — While not the first in the state of Texas, these will be the first Ziebart locations in the Houston market.

By PCD Staff
Tommy’s Express opens 10 new locations in first quarter of 2023

HOLLAND, Mich. — These locations bring the total number of Tommy’s Express Car Wash facilities in operation to 147.

By PCD Staff
Mike’s Carwash Raises Over $12,000 for Make-A-Wish

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In return for a free wash, Mike’s encouraged customers to make monetary donations to Make-A-Wish of Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana.

By PCD Staff