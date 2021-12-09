 WhiteWater Express acquires 8 washes in the Midwest
Carwash News

WhiteWater Express acquires 8 washes in the Midwest

 

HOUSTON — WhiteWater Express Car Wash recently completed three acquisitions, bringing additional scale and presence to the Midwest region, according to a press release.

These acquisitions include Bruster’s Car Wash, a five-unit operator based in Lima, Ohio, Checkers Express Car Wash, a two-unit operator based in Northwest Ohio and Soapy Joe’s Auto Wash, a single-unit operator in Coldwater, Michigan.

WhiteWater will be onboarding all employees and rebranding all locations under the WhiteWater express banner.

WhiteWater will continue to offer its signature unlimited membership program, towel exchange program, free vacuums, mat cleaners and air guns at all locations.

“Bruster’s Car Wash and WhiteWater Express Car Wash seemed to be a perfect match. Our business philosophies are in alignment and we both care deeply about our employees. The acquisition journey was efficient and a great overall experience for the Bruster’s team,” stated Kyle Benroth, managing member of Bruster’s Car Wash. “We successfully transitioned all employees from Bruster’s to WhiteWater, who is able to offer them a great opportunity for advancement. This is a very exciting time for both organizations and I’m thrilled to work with the WhiteWater team on future development as they execute upon their growth plan.”

WhiteWater also recently opened two new locations, in Houston, Texas, and Battle Creek, Michigan.

These locations represent the company’s 11th location in Houston and fifth location in the state of Michigan.

“WhiteWater is excited about its continued growth in the Ohio and Michigan markets. The Midwest is core to our multipronged, multiregional growth strategy, and we look forward to continuing to expand in these markets, as well as to provide advancement opportunities for our team through our leadership culture,” stated Clayton Clark, president and chief operating officer of WhiteWater.

WhiteWater has continued to grow through a combination of acquisitions and greenfield development.

The company currently operates 60 locations in five states, with plans to have over 100 locations by the end of 2022.

