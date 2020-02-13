WhiteWater Express acquires Quick N Clean location

HOUSTON — WhiteWater Holding Company LLC (“WhiteWater”) has announced the acquisition of Quick N Clean 60 LLC in Manor, Texas (“Quick N Clean Manor” or “Manor”), according to a press release.

The acquisition of Quick N Clean Manor represents the first of four locations opening in the Austin market over the next several months, the release continued.

“It was a pleasure working with WhiteWater to complete this transaction. They were a natural buyer, given their local knowledge of Texas carwash operations, their strong presence in Houston and Dallas MSAs, and their desire to quickly expand into the Austin market. WhiteWater put together a simple offer that made them easy to work with, and they were efficient and respectful from signing to closing. It’s evident our existing employees will be in good hands going forward with the WhiteWater team,” said Richard Karle, Quick N Clean’s president.

Quick N Clean Manor will be rebranded under the WhiteWater banner, the release noted, and all Manor employees will be retained and will help WhiteWater launch into the Austin market.

WhiteWater’s CEO Steve Mathis said, “Manor represents our first step into Austin, and we plan to open a number of nearby locations that will provide a high-quality wash experience for customers in the Austin market. We have three greenfield locations in development and under construction, giving us a total of four locations in Austin by the end of the year.”