WhiteWater Express opens new location in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. — WhiteWater Express Car Wash announced the grand opening of a new carwash location in Baton Rouge, according to a press release.

The new site, at 9260 Cortana Place, will be the eighth WhiteWater Express location in the Baton Rouge area and 11th in Louisiana.

This new wash will offer free carwashes and an exclusive membership deal to celebrate the opening.

Customers can enjoy WhiteWater’s signature services, unlimited monthly plans, and complimentary amenities like free vacuums, microfiber towels, mat cleaners, detail air guns and more for a complete carwashing experience.

This new location also offers additional career opportunities for new and existing team members in the local market.

“We are so excited to open WhiteWater’s first Louisiana location developed and constructed under the WhiteWater brand. This is one of many more to come as we continue to grow to better serve Baton Rouge and surrounding communities, providing high quality washes with best-in-class amenities. We welcome our new neighbors to come and experience the WhiteWater difference at any of our eight Baton Rouge locations, with additional washes coming later this year,” stated Gregg Murry, executive vice president of real estate at WhiteWater Express.

This marks WhiteWater’s 92nd operating location.

WhiteWater is continuing to grow in several markets, with plans to open multiple stores per month for the remainder of 2023 and beyond.

WhiteWater is continuing to pursue its expansion strategy in both existing and new markets for greenfield development and acquisitions.