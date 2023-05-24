 WhiteWater Express opens new location in Baton Rouge

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Carwash News

WhiteWater Express opens new location in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. — The new site will be the eighth WhiteWater Express location in the Baton Rouge area and 11th in Louisiana.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

BATON ROUGE, La. — WhiteWater Express Car Wash announced the grand opening of a new carwash location in Baton Rouge, according to a press release.

Related Articles

The new site, at 9260 Cortana Place, will be the eighth WhiteWater Express location in the Baton Rouge area and 11th in Louisiana.

This new wash will offer free carwashes and an exclusive membership deal to celebrate the opening.

Customers can enjoy WhiteWater’s signature services, unlimited monthly plans, and complimentary amenities like free vacuums, microfiber towels, mat cleaners, detail air guns and more for a complete carwashing experience.

This new location also offers additional career opportunities for new and existing team members in the local market.

“We are so excited to open WhiteWater’s first Louisiana location developed and constructed under the WhiteWater brand. This is one of many more to come as we continue to grow to better serve Baton Rouge and surrounding communities, providing high quality washes with best-in-class amenities. We welcome our new neighbors to come and experience the WhiteWater difference at any of our eight Baton Rouge locations, with additional washes coming later this year,” stated Gregg Murry, executive vice president of real estate at WhiteWater Express.

This marks WhiteWater’s 92nd operating location.

WhiteWater is continuing to grow in several markets, with plans to open multiple stores per month for the remainder of 2023 and beyond.

WhiteWater is continuing to pursue its expansion strategy in both existing and new markets for greenfield development and acquisitions.

You May Also Like

American flags, memorial day, veterans, flag
Mint Eco Car Wash logo
Carwash News

Turbo Tint opens newest franchise in Austin, Texas

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — This is the first location in Texas, and the company has plans to bring the brand to the Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tucson and Houston markets.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Moran Family of Brands announced in a press release its newest franchise location with a Turbo Tint store in Austin, Texas.

The newest Turbo Tint franchise opened on May 16 and is located at 9711 Menchaca Rd.

It is the fourth location in the country and the first in Texas.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Take 5 Car Wash opens 2 locations in New Orleans area 

NEW ORLEANS — The new sites offer free Pro5 Plus washes and discounted Take 5 Unlimited memberships in celebration of the grand openings.

By PCD Staff
ZIPS releases final episode of Season 1 Car Wash Convos

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Get to know University of Arkansas Razorbacks’ third baseman and softball star Hannah Gammill during a ride through ZIPS Car Wash.

By PCD Staff
Jax Kar Wash celebrates 70 years in business

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — The carwash is celebrating 70 years in business with $0.70 washes along with other specials at all 32 locations.

By PCD Staff
Driven Brands announces executive transition

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Prior to becoming a CFO, Ferrera spent close to a decade as an investment banker in both New York and London.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

WOW Carwash acquires Soap City Express

LAS VEGAS — The Soap City acquisition expands WOW’s brand presence in Las Vegas metro area.

By PCD Staff
Tommy’s Express Car Wash launches referral program

HOLLAND, Mich. — With each sign-up, app users will receive $5 worth of credits and those that sign-up will receive their first month free of unlimited carwashing.

By PCD Staff
Soapy Joe’s honored in 2023 American Business Awards

SAN DIEGO — Carwash wins seven Stevie Awards in marketing, business development and training categories.

By PCD Staff
ZIPS unveils latest Car Wash Convos

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — This 11th episode highlights the career of two-time All-American Austin Greaser of the UNC golf team.

By PCD Staff