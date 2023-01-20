 WhiteWater Express Car Wash expands to 88 locations - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

WhiteWater Express Car Wash expands to 88 locations

HOUSTON — WhiteWater added four locations in December, expanding its footprint in the Southwest.

By PCD Staff

HOUSTON — WhiteWater Express Car Wash successfully opened four new locations in December, closing out 2022 with 88 sites in six states and 12 MSAs, according to a press release.

These new washes expand WhiteWater’s footprint in the Southwest across the Houston, Austin and Dallas/Fort Worth markets:

  • 707 S Washington Ave., Cleveland, TX 77327
  • 4812 Williams Dr. Georgetown, TX 78628
  • 651 University Blvd., Round Rock, TX 78665
  • 8763 US 377 S Argyle, TX 76226

“As a company, we grew by nearly 50% in 2022, all thanks to the hard work and dedication of our entire team,” said Steve Mathis, co-founder and CEO of WhiteWater Express. “Our strategy to densify existing markets while continuing thoughtful expansion will continue in the coming year and our commitment to our customers, employees and communities is stronger than ever.”

Each new location celebrated with free washes and exclusive membership specials on-site to welcome the community to the wash during the grand opening.

Each site has WhiteWater’s signature services, unlimited monthly plans, and complimentary customer amenities and more with every wash.

“I could not be prouder of our continued growth as a company and excited to see our expansion strategy continue across the Midwest, Southwest and Southeast in 2023,” said Clayton Clark, co-founder and COO of WhiteWater Express. “This growth provides incredible advancement opportunities for our team through our leadership culture and dedication to the business.”

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with locations spanning across the Southwest, Southeast and Midwest, WhiteWater is continuing rapid growth through both greenfield development and acquisitions, with plans to exceed 100 locations in 2023. WhiteWater is actively pursuing its growth strategy in both existing and new markets. For any inquiries, contact Henry Shine, chief financial officer, at [email protected] or (260) 437-5930.

