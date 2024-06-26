WhiteWater Express celebrates four new locations

HOUSTON — Growth continues for WhiteWater Express Car Wash with the grand opening of four new locations across Texas and Michigan, the company announced in a press release.

The four new locations include:

3122 N 16th St., Orange, Texas, 77630

2400 Bellmead Dr., Bellmead, Texas, 76705

20981 West Rd., Woodhaven, Michigan, 48183

1105 W. State St., Hastings, Michigan, 49058.

These additions bring WhiteWater’s total footprint to 114 washes across six states and 12 MSAs, with 57 locations in Texas and 16 locations in Michigan.

During the grand opening celebrations, customers can get free washes and exclusive membership deals for a limited time.

This continued growth also brings new jobs to the market and opportunities to support internal employee development.

WhiteWater Express customers can always enjoy WhiteWater’s signature services, unlimited monthly plans, free vacuums, microfiber towels, mat cleaners and more for the ultimate express wash experience.

“Over the last month, we have continued to open strategic locations which either densify existing markets, including opening our fifth carwash in Waco, as well as bridging the gap between markets with our location in Orange,” said Henry Shine, CFO and head of development at WhiteWater Express. “We look forward to opening six additional locations in the next six weeks as we push towards 150 units.”

WhiteWater is continuing to pursue its expansion strategy in both existing and new markets for greenfield development and acquisitions, stated the press release.

For any inquiries, please contact Henry Shine at [email protected] or (260) 437-5930.