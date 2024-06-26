 WhiteWater Express celebrates four new locations

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Carwash News

WhiteWater Express celebrates four new locations

HOUSTON — WhiteWater Express Car Wash expands with four new locations in Texas and Michigan, reaching 114 washes across 6 states.

Avatar
By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:

HOUSTON — Growth continues for WhiteWater Express Car Wash with the grand opening of four new locations across Texas and Michigan, the company announced in a press release.

Related Articles

The four new locations include:

  • 3122 N 16th St., Orange, Texas, 77630
  • 2400 Bellmead Dr., Bellmead, Texas, 76705
  • 20981 West Rd., Woodhaven, Michigan, 48183
  • 1105 W. State St., Hastings, Michigan, 49058.

These additions bring WhiteWater’s total footprint to 114 washes across six states and 12 MSAs, with 57 locations in Texas and 16 locations in Michigan.

During the grand opening celebrations, customers can get free washes and exclusive membership deals for a limited time.

This continued growth also brings new jobs to the market and opportunities to support internal employee development.

WhiteWater Express customers can always enjoy WhiteWater’s signature services, unlimited monthly plans, free vacuums, microfiber towels, mat cleaners and more for the ultimate express wash experience.

“Over the last month, we have continued to open strategic locations which either densify existing markets, including opening our fifth carwash in Waco, as well as bridging the gap between markets with our location in Orange,” said Henry Shine, CFO and head of development at WhiteWater Express. “We look forward to opening six additional locations in the next six weeks as we push towards 150 units.”

WhiteWater is continuing to pursue its expansion strategy in both existing and new markets for greenfield development and acquisitions, stated the press release.

For any inquiries, please contact Henry Shine at [email protected] or (260) 437-5930.

You May Also Like

igl-croatia
mammoth holdings logo
SimplSourcing-Michael-Koontz
Carwash News

Autobell Car Wash customers can help Make-A-Wish fundraiser

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The fundraiser will take place at all Autobell locations in North and South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware.

Avatar
By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
Autobell® Car Wash celebrates milestone anniversary

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to a press release, Autobell Car Wash customers can help bring hope and joy to the lives of critically ill children while giving their own cars a shine, as the company will donate $1 from every sale of its Rain Repellent Special Wash during that time to the Make-A-Wish Foundation from Monday, June 17, through Sunday, June 30, 2024.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
ProovStation expands in the U.S.

MIAMI — ProovStation brings transparency and trust with a 100% automated, transparent and accurate vehicle inspection scanner.

By Kyle Alexander
proovstation-carstation
OpenShine to bring Tommy’s Express Car Wash to Canada

BRAMPTON, Ontario — The new OpenRoad Group division looks to open more Tommy’s Express Car Wash locations in Canada in the next three years.

By Kyle Alexander
tommys-express-logo-feature
Express Wash Concepts continues Hampton Roads expansion

OHIO/VIRGINIA — Express Wash Concepts celebrated the opening of its 16th Green Clean Express Auto Wash in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

By Kyle Alexander
IGL Coatings Industrial Solution Armor gets award

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Industrial Solution Armor celebrated its first award at ITEX 24, showcasing IGL’s dedication to protective solutions.

By Kyle Alexander
igl-armor-award

Other Posts

Kleen-Rite Missouri moves into new distribution center facility

COLUMBIA, Pa. — The new distribution center in Kansas City, Missouri, aims to enhance inventory and shipping efficiency for the region.

By Kyle Alexander
Kleen-Rite Corp.
DRB appoints April Bertram as VP of product management

AKRON, Ohio — With over 30 years of experience in product innovation, Bertram joins DRB to shape the future of its product portfolio.

By Kyle Alexander
New detailing nonprofit to help underserved youth

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. — Renowned automotive detailer Rigo Santana launched the New Generation Kids nonprofit to provide early training and career opportunities.

By Kyle Alexander
la-detailing-nonprofit
Splash welcomes Kathryn Rogers as chief financial officer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Rogers brings extensive experience to Splash Car Wash, having worked with major firms and non-profits.

By Kyle Alexander
kathryn-rogers-splash