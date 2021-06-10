WhiteWater Express makes acquisition and opens first Michigan location | Professional Carwashing & Detailing

HOUSTON — WhiteWater Express Car Wash, which has over 40 locations, acquired Tulsa Express Car Wash in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on May 5th, according to a press release.

This is the third WhiteWater location in the Tulsa metro area, and WhiteWater expects to continue its growth in this region.

As part of the acquisition, WhiteWater will be onboarding all Tulsa Express employees.

WhiteWater will continue to offer its signature unlimited membership program, towel exchange program, vacuums, mat machines and air guns at all locations.

WhiteWater also opened its first location in the Michigan market with the opening of 5401 Beckley Rd. in Battle Creek on May 10th.

WhiteWater will open four more locations in Michigan in 2021 as it continues its growth in the Midwest through its development partnership with the HyperShine Car Wash team.