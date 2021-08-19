 Why Quality Matters | Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Why Quality Matters

on

Carwash Connection: Friction vs. touch-free

on

PC&D Unscripted 44: Champion Xpress’ new CEO, GO Car Wash partnership

on

Carwash Connection: IBA Overview
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

Why Quality Matters Video
play

Why Quality Matters

Carwash Connection: Friction vs. touch-free Video
play

Carwash Connection: Friction vs. touch-free

Current Digital Issue

August 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 82: Building through Diversity

This audio reading of “Building through diversity” discusses what diversity looks like in the carwash industry.

Wash Talk, Ep. 81: Self-serve Presentation Tips

Dave Edwards, a self-serve carwash owner and treasurer for the Carwash Association of Pennsylvania, discusses ways a self-serve carwash can stand out physically and digitally.

Wash Talk Ep. 80: The Basics of Carwash Site Design

This audio reading of “The basics of carwash site design” discusses what you need to consider when planning your carwash site.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

Why Quality Matters

 

on

Sponsored by Mark VII

Watch Video Distraction Free

Mark VII focuses on quality to give you cleaner cars and happier customers.
Advertisement

Not all carwash systems are created equal.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The quality of the material, software and innovation vary greatly.

So why would you pay more when a cheaper option could get the job done?

Because quality matters.

From the software to the hardware components — such as nozzles and brushes — Mark VII focuses on quality to make sure your machine runs smoothly, cars come out clean and customers leave happy.

Learn more in this video, and be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos covering carwash innovation.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Video: PC&D Unscripted 42: Winter Prep for Carwashes

Video: Carwash Connection: Dwell time

Video: PC&D Unscripted 41: Closing a $6 Million Carwash Sale

Video: Carwash Connection: Under- and Overusing Chemicals

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing