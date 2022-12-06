Windtrax Inc.’s Brad Daniels announces retirement - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

MISSION, Kan. — According to a company press release, Brad Daniels, CEO of Windtrax Inc., recently announced his retirement, effective Dec. 15, 2022.

Daniels, who joined Windtrax 28 years ago on Dec. 15, 1994, watched the company go from supplying regionally to nationally.

When he joined Windtrax, which was founded in 1967, he was one of seven employees and now the company employs over 30 people.

Windtrax is a manufacturer of self-serve equipment and custom build support equipment for the vehicle wash industry.

The company distributes and represents Washworld, Mark VII, Motor City Wash Works, Turtle Wax, JBS, Simoniz, DRB, J.E. Adams and other major equipment and chemical manufacturers and suppliers.

It is also recognized annually as one of top Washworld distributors, stated the press release.

Daniels is retiring to Florida to enjoy life with wife Patty.

Current Vice President Mike Typer will be elevated to president and assist Co-owner Michelle Sommerfeld with day-to-day sales and operations.