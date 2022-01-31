 Winter storm causes carwash rush in Kentucky
Winter storm causes carwash rush in Kentucky

 

LEXINGTON, Ky. — After multiple winter storms hit Kentucky and surrounding regions, local carwash owners warn drivers of the danger of road salts to vehicles, according to wkyt.com.

Click Here to Read More
The owner of College Shine Car Wash in Richmond, Kentucky, Zak Anderson, says it’s best to wash salt off of vehicles as soon as possible.

“I suggest … you don’t want to wash [your car] every day but don’t leave [salt] on there for more than three days,” says Anderson.

As the third generation owner of Mr Sparkle Car Wash in Lexington, Kentucky, Forrest Turner also has advice for community members during this icy weather.

“Salt is really just rocks … crystal salt that gets all over the paint and it could really cause a lot of damage to the painted surfaces on the vehicles,” Turner explains. “You definitely want to get it off your frame your rims and around any of your metal parts.”

This region is expected to be hit with more winter storms and carwash businesses are gearing up for more busy days.

Read the original story here.

