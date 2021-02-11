Connect with us
0
Rain-X Longitude Wiper Blade

Products

Wiper blades

Rain-X® has increased coverage for its Rain-X® Longitude™ Professional Series wiper blade program.

Advertisement
 

on

Rain-X® has increased coverage for its Rain-X® Longitude™ Professional Series wiper blade program. With just 12 sizes and two specialty adapters, the Longitude program now offers fitments for up to 99.6% of passenger cars and light duty trucks on the road. Rain-X® Longitude™ premium beam blades are engineered to perform in inclement weather conditions and withstand the elements — such as UV and ozone exposure — that cause rubber deterioration. The blade’s squeegee is more resistant to cracking compared to a natural rubber squeegee. The company’s intuitive Uniclick™ OE-style adapter system also makes blade changeouts simple for service techs.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Click here for Rain-X Longitude.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Products: Wheel and tire cleaner

Products: IBA payment kiosk

Products: Inflatable detailing station

Products: Tips

Advertisement

on

Wiper blades

on

Scented chemicals

on

Water repellant

on

Polish tunnel
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Carwash News: Market Focus: Moo Moo’s 18th grand opening benefits the Westerville Area Resource Ministry

Products: Wiper blades

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 55: Executive Series 1.1 – The Top 5: Mister Car Wash

Carwash News: Flagstop Car Wash completes conversions, announces 3 new locations

Carwash News: El Car Wash opens new facility to serve Palmetto Bay and Pinecrest

Digital Edition

Current Video
play
PC&D Unscripted 25: Is Carwashing Recession-Proof?

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

Has your carwash been able to stay open during the coronavirus crisis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

selling, buyer, businessman selling, buyer, businessman

Operations and Management

The current private equity landscape
scratches, swirls, swirl marks scratches, swirls, swirl marks

Detailing

The truth about the origins of scratches and swirls
carwash, detailing, soap, car carwash, detailing, soap, car

Guest Post

Carwashing vs. detailing
Radiant Express Car Wash Radiant Express Car Wash

Conveyors and Tunnels

Profile: Radiant Express Car Wash
Connect