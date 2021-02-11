Wiper blades

Rain-X® has increased coverage for its Rain-X® Longitude™ Professional Series wiper blade program. With just 12 sizes and two specialty adapters, the Longitude program now offers fitments for up to 99.6% of passenger cars and light duty trucks on the road. Rain-X® Longitude™ premium beam blades are engineered to perform in inclement weather conditions and withstand the elements — such as UV and ozone exposure — that cause rubber deterioration. The blade’s squeegee is more resistant to cracking compared to a natural rubber squeegee. The company’s intuitive Uniclick™ OE-style adapter system also makes blade changeouts simple for service techs.