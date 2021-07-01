 Wishing you a happy Fourth of July | Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Carwash News

Wishing you a happy Fourth of July

 

on

AKRON, Ohio — The Professional Carwashing & Detailing team would like to wish all our readers and their families a happy and safe Fourth of July.

In observance of the holiday, our offices will be closed Friday, July 2, and Monday, July 5.

While our team members celebrate the Fourth of July with their family and friends, we will not be producing the Monday edition of Carwash eNews. However, you can expect a fresh edition in your inbox on Thursday, July 8.

Until then, if you can’t get enough car care coverage, peruse through our Digital Archives for past editions of PC&D magazine here.

