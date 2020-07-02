Connect with us
Woman abducted from carwash, robbed and assaulted

 

on

LIBERTY, Mo. — According to www.fox4kc.com, a 61-year-old woman reported she had been abducted, robbed and sexually assaulted at a carwash.

The police responded to the woman’s call at about 3 p.m. on June 17th at the Dr. Spotless Car Wash on Missouri Ct., just off Hwy. 291, the article continued.

She told police she had been abducted at the carwash earlier and afterwards taken by a vehicle to a second location where she was robbed and sexually assaulted, the article noted.

The suspect then dropped her back off at the carwash, the article stated.

She called the police immediately afterwards and got medical attention as soon as she spoke with them, the article added.

An hour after the Liberty police released photos of the suspect and vehicle, the department said they had arrested Terry E. Campbell, 35, and had him in custody, the article continued.

Police said they spotted his vehicle in the Liberty Commons parking lot and that Campbell allegedly refused to yield to police, the article noted.

After a “dangerous vehicle and foot pursuit,” police took him into custody near Interstate 435 and N. Mersington Ave. in Kansas City, the article added.

Campbell has been charged with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and two counts of armed criminal action, and is being held at the Clay County jail with his bond set at $150,000, the article concluded.

Read the original article here.

