 Woman fights off robber at carwash
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Woman fights off robber at carwash

on

Market Focus: Express Wash Concepts donates nearly $53K to Flying Horse Farms

on

Driven Brands acquires 18 Frank’s Car Wash Express stores

on

NRCC registration opens
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

Carwash Connection: Under- and Overusing Chemicals Video
play

Carwash Connection: Under- and Overusing Chemicals

PC&D Unscripted 40: Insurance Matters for Carwashes Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 40: Insurance Matters for Carwashes

Current Digital Issue

July 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk, Ep. 77: The Origins of Micro-scratches and Swirls

Greg Paul, a carwash owner from Los Angeles County, discusses where these surface mars really come from.

Wash Talk, Ep. 75: A Sneak Peek of the Professional Carwashing Industry Report: Third Edition

Bruce Kratofil, audience insights manager for Babcox Media, goes over some statistics from the third edition of our Professional Carwashing Industry Report.

Wash Talk Ep. 74: Door Repair vs. Replacement

This audio reading of “Door repair vs. replacement” discusses what factors to consider when needing to maintain your carwash doors.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Woman fights off robber at carwash

 

on

FORT MYERS, Fla. — According to www.winknews.com, someone attempted to steal a woman’s purse at Spot On Carwash and ended up attacking her to get it.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The attack was caught on camera.

Surveillance shows that the woman was cleaning her car when a man suddenly walks up behind her, pulls her out of the car and shoves her to the ground.

They fight for the purse, but she refuses to let go.

The woman kicks him while he continues to pull the purse away from her.

The purse strap breaks, and both manage to get off the ground, but the woman still retains hold of her purse.

The man threatens her again and then walks away.

“Hats off to her,” said Bob Haley, owner of Spot On Carwash in south Fort Myers. “She didn’t give it up, and she wanted to fight, so he ended up taking off like the loser that he really is.”

Advertisement

When Haley got the call about the attack, he was angry.

“What goes through the mind of somebody like this, not right to begin with, you’re picking on a woman and someone half your size. I’m pretty proud of her,” Haley said of the woman for fighting back.

Haley is offering a $1,000 reward from his own money to find the suspect.

“You know, she’s a good person, certainly doesn’t deserve a thug like this,” he added.

Read the original story here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Carwash News: Driven Brands acquires Express Clean Car Wash in Louisiana

Carwash News: Club Car Wash announces Kansas City metro grand opening

Carwash News: Market Focus: Tommy’s Express to break ground on new headquarters

Carwash News: Industry icon Jim Coleman passes away

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing