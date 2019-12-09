ELKHART, Ind. — According to www.elkharttruth.com, police responded to an attempted kidnapping at Caribbean Auto Spa on Dec. 5th.

Around 7:20 p.m., a woman reported that while she, her 8-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son were washing her car, a man offered candy to her children, the article continued.

She described the man as a white male in his 60s or 70s with a gray beard and pockmarks or scars on his cheeks who was driving a late 1990s tan GMC Safari van, the article noted.

The man sat in the driver’s seat and had his arm out the window with the candy in his hand as he spoke to the children, the article added.

The mother yelled at the man, and he drove off, after which she reported him, the article concluded.

