Woman arrested after stealing vehicle at California carwash

Woman arrested after stealing vehicle being cleaned at California carwash

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Police said the suspect drove past the officers who were at the carwash taking the initial report.

By PCD Staff
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — According to KCRA3, a woman was arrested earlier this month after police said she stole a car that was being cleaned at a carwash in Fairfield, California.

The incident happened at around 4:19 p.m.

After the suspect jumped into the vehicle and drove off, police were able to track the vehicle in Flock Safety, a license plate reading program.

Police said the suspect traveled first south, then north on Sunset Avenue before driving westbound onto East Travis, where she passed the officers who were at the carwash taking the initial report.

Officers were able to stop the vehicle, and 39-year-old Davina Wilson was arrested and booked into the Solano County Jail.

No other details were released.

