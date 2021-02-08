Connect with us
Carwash News

Woman washes out red hair dye at carwash in viral video

 

AKRON, Ohio — According to a Yahoo! post, a woman’s video went viral after she visited a carwash to remove bright red hair dye.  

The TikTok user, @theonlykeef, captioned the video with, “The salon experience. Watch the end!”

The video has amassed more than five million views.

“I wanted to look like Midnight Ruby,” @theonlykeef said in the video, holding up a box of dye with stained hands and a stained forehead.

Needless to say, the DIY hair dyeing took a turn when the person recording the video then says, “So where are we going?” to which the woman responds, “The carwash.”

What happened next?

See for yourself in this viral video.

