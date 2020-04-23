Connect with us
Carwash News

Woodie’s Wash Shack authorized to reopen after filing lawsuit

 

on

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — According to www.fox13news.com, after Woodie’s Wash Shack filed a lawsuit again Pinellas County, Florida, it was authorized to reopen.

Like many carwashes, it was forced to shut down since it was deemed non-essential, but during an inspection of the wash by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office on April 18th, Woodie’s proved it can be an essential service, though only for essential workers, the article continued.

Two weeks ago, Woodie’s filed a temporary injunction claiming it does provide an “essential service,” such as “workers providing disinfection services for all essential modes of transportation,” the article noted.

“What is unique and different and not done in the past is that we are now sanitizing the interior of the car,” owner Donald Phillips said.  “[We use] EPA-certified chemicals, all of which we’ve obtained through the medical industry.”

A letter from the sheriff’s office notes the ways Phillips said Woodie’s would disinfect:

  • “Vehicle exterior is passed through a 135-foot tunnel, where the specialized disinfectant is applied.
  • The interior is disinfected with one of the two specialized solutions applied via a specialized fogger and single-use wipes.”

However, the business will still be limited to serving only essential workers and not the general public, which Phillips says the wash will be confirming with each customer who arrives, the article added.

In addition, every customer must receive the disinfection services — no exterior-only washes are allowed, the article noted.

It is currently unclear how these changes could impact other carwashes in the county, the article continued.

The lawsuit was the first coronavirus-related one filed against Pinellas County, the article added.

County Administrator Barry Burton reiterated in mid-April that he reached out to the governor’s office to clarify the state’s list of essential businesses, including carwashes, but has not received a response, the article concluded.

Read the original article here.

