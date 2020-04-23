Woodie’s Wash Shack authorized to reopen after filing lawsuit

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — According to www.fox13news.com , after Woodie’s Wash Shack filed a lawsuit again Pinellas County, Florida, it was authorized to reopen.

Like many carwashes, it was forced to shut down since it was deemed non-essential, but during an inspection of the wash by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office on April 18th, Woodie’s proved it can be an essential service, though only for essential workers, the article continued.

Two weeks ago, Woodie’s filed a temporary injunction claiming it does provide an “essential service,” such as “workers providing disinfection services for all essential modes of transportation,” the article noted.

“What is unique and different and not done in the past is that we are now sanitizing the interior of the car,” owner Donald Phillips said. “[We use] EPA-certified chemicals, all of which we’ve obtained through the medical industry.”

A letter from the sheriff’s office notes the ways Phillips said Woodie’s would disinfect:

“Vehicle exterior is passed through a 135-foot tunnel, where the specialized disinfectant is applied.

The interior is disinfected with one of the two specialized solutions applied via a specialized fogger and single-use wipes.”

However, the business will still be limited to serving only essential workers and not the general public, which Phillips says the wash will be confirming with each customer who arrives, the article added.