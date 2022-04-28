Woodie’s Wash Shack to celebrate grand opening of Ballantrae carwash

TAMPA, Fla. — Woodie’s Wash Shack excitedly announced in a press release the grand opening of its sixth location in Ballantrae on April 29.

Grand opening celebrations will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The new wash shack is located at 17322 FL-54 in Lutz, Florida.

The press release noted that everyone is invited to cruise in and catch the wave of celebrations. Celebrations include prizes and giveaways.

The first five people in line to the grand opening will receive a free year of carwashes.

The first 400 cars will each receive a Woodie’s Goodies bag full of prizes and a chance to win one month to six months of free carwash membership.

The grand opening will also feature the Bucs Street Team, an assortment of S.W.A.T and emergency response vehicles, light food and refreshments, and the Woodie’s Brand Ambassadors.