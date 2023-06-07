Woodie’s Wash Shack opens second Gandy Blvd. location - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

TAMPA, Fla. — Woodie’s Wash Shack, a family-owned Bay area chain of carwashes, opened its newest location at 3011 W Gandy Blvd. on May 26, according to a press release.

When Woodie’s first exploded into the carwash scene three-and-a-half years ago, the company set several goals, including becoming the go-to carwash in the area.

This newest location from the family-owned chain of carwashes features the same surf-inspired theme as Woodie’s other locations, uses the best technology in the industry and offers several unique membership programs, the release stated.

With the opening of this new location, Woodie’s Wash Shack is now better positioned to serve its customers throughout Tampa Bay.

The company prides itself on using the most cutting-edge technology in the carwash industry, which includes a conveyor belt that is safe on rims and tires, a 100–120-foot carwash tunnel that allows for additional services and longer wash times, and an extra-wide tunnel that can accommodate vehicles up to 7’2” wide and 7’2” tall, which means that they can even wash a Ford Raptor!

At Woodie’s Wash Shack, they are committed to sustainability and environmental responsibility.

Their carwash utilizes eco-friendly cleaning products and water-saving techniques to minimize their ecological footprint.

The company’s facilities are also known for their cleanliness and design, which are inspired by the surf culture of the 1960s.

The Woodie Surf Wagon icon is a central part of the company’s branding, and driving into one of their facilities will transport you to a tropical locale, complete with the sounds of Jimmy Buffett, Kenny Chesney and the Beach Boys.

The recent opening of their second location on Gandy is less than two miles from one of their highest volume stores.

The opening of this location not only relieves some of the traffic and wait times for the community, it also allows their customers to find a convenient Woodie’s location wherever they work, play or live.

“We add value to your membership with each location we open,” said Glen Stygar, Woodie’s partner and VP of acquisitions. “This is exactly the blueprint our founders envisioned when they conceptualized Woodie’s a few years ago, it is a combination of quality and quantity that enables our members to visit a woodies location anywhere in the county!”

The initial opening of their Gandy Bayshore location will afford car and surf lovers numerous opportunities to get familiar with Woodie’s including free washes for the first two weeks, reduced prices on memberships and other specials.

A grand-opening celebration will be held soon and will give area residents additional opportunities to learn firsthand about Woodie’s over-the-top customer service with lots of free prizes and giveaways.

Woodie’s memberships are available in multiple tiers based on customers’ needs and provide full access to Woodie’s incredible range of services from a basic wash to Graphene Extreme and ceramic seal treatments.