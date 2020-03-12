Woodie’s Wash Shack selected as official carwash of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Woodie’s Wash Shack has been named the “Official Car Wash” of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, according to a press release.

As such, the IndyCar race teams and service vehicles will have unlimited access to washes at the Woodie’s location on 66th St. N. in St. Petersburg, the release continued.

“‘Official Car Wash’ may sound a bit unique and unconventional, but so is Woodie’s,” said Don Phillips, founder and chief executive of Woodie’s Wash Shack. “We believe the Grand Prix is a perfect partnership for our business.”

As the official carwash, the release noted, Woodie’s will receive branding, promotional and partnership opportunities in conjunction with the March 11-13 race event, including:

Woodie’s display booth at the Grand Prix event, featuring a classic woodie car and “Woodie’s Goodies” prize giveaways

On-site signage at the event

Decal branding on the race’s service vehicles

IndyCar exhibitions and ticket giveaways at Woodie’s St. Petersburg wash location.

According to the release, partnering with the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is just one facet of Woodie’s innovative strategy to revolutionize the express carwash industry:

The surf-themed chain is branding wash locations with vibrant exterior colors, surfing décor and beach music to project a fun, retro-cool vibe.

Wash facilities are being outfitted with the most technologically advanced conveyors and equipment to protect new cars, rims and wheels.

Staff members are being hired and trained on a company culture of quality, caring and customer service.

Woodie’s is placing an emphasis on sustainability by using environmentally-friendly wash products and water recycling processes.

In addition to the 66th St. N. location, Woodie’s Wash Shack has 10 new locations under construction or in development in Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties, the release added.