Woodie’s Wash Shack to host ‘Tunnel of Terror’

LUTZ, Fla. — Woodie’s Wash Shack, a Florida-based and family-owned carwash chain, is hosting a “Tunnel of Terror” for Halloween at one Woodie’s locations in Lutz, Florida, Oct. 28-30, according to a press release.

Woodie’s “Surf Crew” will be dressed in scary Halloween costumes ready to spook anyone who comes through the carwash.

Free candy will be given out as guests enter the terrifying tunnel.

The scary Halloween themed wash tunnel will run 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. at the Woodie’s Wash Shack at 24749 FL-54.

Each night will be full of fun, clean, candy and scares.

In addition, there will be special Woodie’s Endless Wash Club™ membership deals offered to those who come.

Alex Acaba, managing partner at Woodie’s Wash Shack’s Lutz, is excited to run the Halloween event at his wash and said, “I think it is a great way for family and kids to come and realize we are one of the few washes that provide events for the public to come and check out something they will never forget.”